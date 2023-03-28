A new art exhibit will open in Warrnambool this weekend, one with almost 80 years of history.
More than 1000 paper cranes have been arranged in a display which is 10 metres long at Warrnambool Uniting Church.
Exhibit organiser Judy Rauert said the artwork was a long time in the making.
"It took about five months to get all of the cranes made and then it's been a month just threading them all and hanging them," she said.
Ms Rauert said she folded groups of cranes in stages to speed up the process.
"I would've made at least 200 cranes myself but there's well over 1000 now," she said.
"It certainly does get quicker as you make them."
The exhibit is part of the Peace Crane Project, founded in 2013 to promote world peace through the story of Sadako Sasaki.
Ms Sasaki was a survivor of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima in 1945, dying a decade later of leukemia caused by the radiation exposure.
Ms Sasaki set herself the goal of folding 1000 paper cranes during the eight months she spent in hospital. While it's commonly believed she died before she hit her target, Ms Sasaki actually folded well over 1300 cranes.
"I think that story touched a lot of people and there's now a statue of her in the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park," Ms Rauert said.
The exhibit will be open from 10am to noon this Sunday and next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Further viewings are available during office hours for the next six months.
Visitors can enter from the rear carpark of the Uniting Church at 115 Koroit Street.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.
