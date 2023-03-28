The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool artwork to showcase more than 1000 paper cranes

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated March 28 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exhibit organiser Judy Rauert with volunteers Anne Frazer, Cally McRae and Merrilyn Crabbe. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Exhibit organiser Judy Rauert with volunteers Anne Frazer, Cally McRae and Merrilyn Crabbe. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A new art exhibit will open in Warrnambool this weekend, one with almost 80 years of history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aaron Smith

Aaron Smith

General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard. Do you have a story? Contact me at aaron.smith@austcommunitymedia.com.au or send me a message on social media.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.