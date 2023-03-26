The Gillin Boys Foundation is marching towards finding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
Close to 100 people took to the pavement wearing a spot of green at the foundation's second Gillin Boys Walk 4 A Cure on Sunday, March 26, to raise money for the charity.
The route took participants on a loop from the Lady Bay Resort and past the Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club and Pavilion Cafe and Bar.
Christopher Gillin, who co-founded the foundation with his late brother Aaron - both were diagnosed with the debilitating genetic condition - said the event was getting bigger each year.
"It's good to see so many turn out," he said.
"It's nice to be able to continue on what my brother started and just make it bigger so we can help other children so they don't suffer like we have."
Participant and family friend, Mark Murphy said it was good to support his brother's best friend, Mr Gillin.
"It's always even better to see the whole community get behind it and show their support that way," Mr Murphy said.
"What I do is only a small part, it's just more the friendship and the connection to the family we're grateful to have."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
