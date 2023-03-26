It took Christine Miller 10 months to put together the centrepiece for her Crayfest float honouring Loch Ard Shipwreck survivors Eva Carmichael and Thomas Pearce.
Her artwork was among about 20 floats which took part in the Port Campbell festival's street parade on Sunday, March 26.
"I love the Shipwreck Coast. I live overlooking the coast at Nirranda," Ms Miller said. "It's been a passion for me to make the peacock.
"The parade has been amazing and to see it in the finished article, it gives me goosebumps."
The bird wire and papier-mache peacock is based on the iconic statue at Warrnambool's Flagstaff Hill Maritime Village, which remained intact during the shipwreck.
Crayfest Port Campbell committee member Lee McLeod said the float and crowd numbers had increased since the festival began in 2021.
"There is more interest and you can see people have upped the ante on their floats," she said.
She said the parade celebrated the region's volunteers, with Port Campbell residents and Timboon pupils and kindergarten children also taking part.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
