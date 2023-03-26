The Standard
Crayfest Port Campbell held on the streets of the town on March 26

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated March 26 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 4:00pm
It took Christine Miller 10 months to put together the centrepiece for her Crayfest float honouring Loch Ard Shipwreck survivors Eva Carmichael and Thomas Pearce.

