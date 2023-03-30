When you're playing songs 180 to 200 times a year, I need to be stimulated. It's not about showing off, it's about trying to find something new in the song if possible.- Joe Camilleri
A Golden Guitar-winning country music band will support The Black Sorrows at their show in Warrnambool this weekend.
The Black Sorrows, led by Joe Camilleri, will be joined by Melbourne-based band Darlinghurst at Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday, April 2.
Darlinghurst, comprising of Jason Resch, Pagan Newman, Cassie Leopold and Matt Darvidis, won the new talent of the year category at the 50th Australian Country Music Awards in 2022.
The bands released a new song they collaborated on, A Little Love, on March 17.
The show will showcase The Black Sorrows' 2022 limited Live From the Shangri-La, which includes previously unrecorded track Don't Look Down, with only 1000 pressings of the vinyl released.
"We play a lot so I know the band is good, time and time again I'll document some recordings from that time," Camilleri told The Standard.
"My song list is changing to a degree.
"There's the staples - the things you're famous for - and you've got to embrace those things, which I do. You want the audience to come along and be part of it.
"I always thank the audience because it's great, because they've made the commitment - myself and the band have also made the commitment - (so you) either embrace it and do it to the best of the ability or be an ass and don't give a damn.
"You want to carry the night as a beautiful moment, a lovely little document."
Camilleri, whose career spans almost 60 years, said the tracks evolved over time, allowing him and the band to remain stimulated.
"When you're playing songs 180 to 200 times a year, I need to be stimulated," he said.
"It's not about showing off, it's about trying to find something new in the song if possible.
"We're just playing a version of it, but sometimes something happens, and it happens in everybody, it doesn't matter what field it is, you could be paying football and do nothing different and have a blinder, or research and find something."
Camilleri launched The Black Sorrows in 1984, a year after the break-up of his band Jo Jo Zep and The Falcons.
The band averages about 150 shows per year, also touring overseas in Europe.
The Warrnambool show will run from 7.30pm to 10pm.
The show comes off the back of legendary Australian performer Kate Ceberano performing at the venue in March to celebrate Lighthouse Theatre's 40th anniversary - the number of years she has been in the music industry.
Lighthouse Theatre, under the name Warrnambool Performing Arts Centre, officially opened in 1983.
