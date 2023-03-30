The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

The Black Sorrows and Darlinghurst perform at Warrnambool's Lighthouse Theatre on April 2

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated March 30 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When you're playing songs 180 to 200 times a year, I need to be stimulated. It's not about showing off, it's about trying to find something new in the song if possible.

- Joe Camilleri
The Black Sorrows, led by Joe Camilleri, will return to Warrnambool for a show at Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday, April 2. Picture by Tania Jovanovic
The Black Sorrows, led by Joe Camilleri, will return to Warrnambool for a show at Lighthouse Theatre on Sunday, April 2. Picture by Tania Jovanovic

A Golden Guitar-winning country music band will support The Black Sorrows at their show in Warrnambool this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.