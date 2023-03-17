The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Warrnambool's Jane McMeel, Alyssa Johnstone earn VFL Women's selection with Geelong Cats

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated March 17 2023 - 9:51pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jane McMeel and Alyssa Johnstone will play for Geelong's VFL Women's team in 2023. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

South Warrnambool teammates Jane McMeel and Alyssa Johnstone are excited to test themselves at a higher level after earning spots on Geelong VFL Women's roster.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.