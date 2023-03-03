Zapping fish with electricity could be the answer to determining the health of marine life in the ailing Curdies River.
An electrical charge will be sent through the water from the Curdievale boat ramp in Peterborough today as part of an unusual data collection project.
The act - called electrofishing - temporarily stuns fish so they may be weighed and measured. Austral Research and Consulting's Dion Iervasi will hold the demonstration from 10am-4pm.
Residents are encouraged to attend and ask questions.
It comes after thirty-two 'fish hotels' - built from locally-sourced eucalyptus designed as shelter and feeding sources - were installed in the Curdies Estuary in 2022, providing habitat for aquatic wildlife including Black Bream, Estuary Perch, frogs, water rats, insects and birds.
It was part of the Federal Government's Fisheries Habitat Restoration Program delivered by the Corangamite Catchment Management Authority, OzFish Unlimited and VRFish.
The results from the survey will be compared to data collected in July 2021 to determine the impact of the fish hotels.
The demonstration follows a long-awaited Deakin University report into the causes of deadly algal blooms in the river which had wiped out tens of thousands of native fish and other aquatic life.
Six "key recommendations" were made to bring the waterway back from the brink.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
