City's saleyard closure breeds new opportunities for shires

Business is booming and expanded services are on the way to Camperdown saleyards just four months after its Warrnambool counterpart permanently closed.
Both buyers and throughput have increased at the council-owned but privately-operated Corangamite Regional Livestock Exchange after Warrnambool councillors voted 4-3 to shut its Caramut Road site in November.
Regional Livestock Exchanges operations manager Miles Hazel said the Camperdown operation remained an integral part of the community.
"The Corangamite Regional Livestock Exchange is seen as an important part of the local community and RLX's current network of regional saleyards," he said. "On an average sale day, there will be over 50 people on site, including employees, contractors and people attending from across the region, including Hamilton, Colac, Warrnambool, and as far away as Ballarat.
"Regional Livestock Exchanges is consistently looking at how services to these local communities can be improved. From March, a twice monthly calf sale will be introduced after the Tuesday prime cattle sale.
"Site improvements already completed include traffic management, boundary fencing and safer internal laneways."
Corangamite Shire mayor Ruth Gstrein said she was pleased with the reported numbers.
"It certainly helps having the saleyards in the shire - being run by private operators - that's a benefit for our farmers," she said.
Numbers at Hamilton and Mortlake's saleyards have also seen a large spike following the decision of some agents to move their business on from Warrnambool. Mortlake business manager Colin Ryan said on some occasions, numbers on sale days were triple that of the previous year.
Meanwhile, Southern Grampians Shire mayor David Robertson said the increase in business after the closure of the saleyards was good news for Hamilton.
"...We'll continue to improve the cattle-selling facilities and expand those," he said.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.