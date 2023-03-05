The son of the late Tim Carlton says a memorial bench at Warrnambool's Fletcher Jones Gardens in honour of his father is "perfectly placed".
Mr Carlton was head-hunted by Sir Fletcher Jones in 1959 to work at his city factory as the chief industrial engineer.
He dedicated the next 26 years of his life working at the Warrnambool factory.
Mr Carlton died in 2018, aged 98.
His son, Richard, said the bench, a collaboration between the family and Warrnambool Triton Woodworkers, a group his father was a part of for eight years, was "perfectly placed".
"I can just see my dad walking up that hill, his office wasn't too far away," Richard said.
"The gardens were a real feature for when Fletcher Jones ran events like Christmas and when celebrating special occasions, so it's fitting.
"It's nice to have that Fletcher Jones connection and the amazing legacy Sir Fletcher left in Warrnambool, which it's nice to know dad was part of through Singer and can be remembered appropriately."
Richard said he visited the gardens with his father many times.
The English-born World War II veteran was awarded Warrnambool's senior of the year award in 2015.
The following year he received the Ageing Senior Achiever Award for his years of community service.
Mr Carlton was a life member of the Warrnambool Lions Club, which he was a part of for more than 50 years.
Warrnambool Triton Woodworkers president Len Byron said Mr Carlton also played a huge part with his contributions to the group.
"He was always looking for jobs to do," Mr Byron said.
"He kept data accurately as we cut parts for the kits for the Fun4Kids Festival in Warrnambool.
"He kept a daily log of what kits were used and produced a report for the next day."
Mr Byron said Mr Carlton also compiled comprehensive reports to assist with planning the festival in the following year.
He remembered Mr Carlton for being dignified, neat and precise and for being "up-to-date" with technology.
"He was always up for a chat and was interested in other people's lives and ideas," Mr Byron said.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
