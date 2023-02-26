Cannabis plants seized, wanted man remains outstanding

Portland police detectives are searching for a wanted man after a raid uncovered a collection of cannabis plants in his yard.
Sergeant Jason von Tunk, from the Portland police crime investigation unit, said detectives raided a property in Portland's Barkly Street shortly before 1pm on Friday, February 24.
He said police seized 18 cannabis plants and a small quantity of plants that were drying off.
Sergeant von Tunk said the plants were scattered throughout the backyard and of varying size, averaging about one metre.
He said there was no one at home at the time of the police raid and the male occupant of the property remained outstanding.
He urged anyone with information to contact Portland police or Crime Stoppers.
Earlier this month Portland detectives uncovered 2.5 kilograms of cannabis in an unrelated raid at a property in Heywood.
A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene, who they charged that afternoon with drug trafficking and possession of explosive substances.
He was granted bail and will appear in the Portland Magistrate's Court on May 23.
