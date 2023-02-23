The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Comedian and radio presenter Tom Ballard visits Warrnambool to promote new book I, Millennial

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 23 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 6:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comedian and author Tom Ballard at his I, Millennial book launch at Warrnambool Library on Thursday. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Warrnambool-born comedian Tom Ballard has made a pit-stop in his hometown as part of a book tour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.