Warrnambool-born comedian Tom Ballard has made a pit-stop in his hometown as part of a book tour.
I, Millennial - One Snowflake's Screed Against Boomers, Billionaires and Everything Else was released in November.
Collins Booksellers Warrnambool held a question and answer and panel session at Warrnambool Library on Thursday.
"It's exciting being back," Ballard said.
"I'm starting with reading the little intro where I talk a little bit about growing up in Warrnambool and being involved in Youth United Making Change against Homophobic Attitudes, an anti-homophobia youth group in the city.
"It's the little Warrnambool details that go down well with the crowd."
Ballard, who now lives in Melbourne, said the visit to the city saw the biggest crowd for his book tour.
"Having lots of people coming to hear me and the other panellists in Warrnambool is nice," he told The Standard.
He, along with Bob Handby, Dr Jodie Fleming and Sharna Rogers and moderator Ailiche Goddard-Clegg discussed housing, work and the climate crisis - all issues raised in the book.
"The fact so many people want to come along and listen is nice because you go a bit crazy writing a book, particularly during a pandemic," he said.
"It's now out in the world and being shared with people, and some people will hopefully love it, some might hate it, but at least it's out there and people are talking about it."
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
