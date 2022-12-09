READERS of stand-up comedian Tom Ballard's new book will gain an insight into his life growing up in Warrnambool.
I, Millennial - One Snowflake's Screed Against Boomers, Billionaires and Everything Else is out now.
It takes a deep dive into "how millennials (anyone born between 1980 and 1995) were screwed over", sprinkled with his own experiences.
"It's not like I'm an academic or fancy political science person. It was about making it real and drawing on my personal life as much as I could and the experience of my boomer parents," Ballard said.
He said the book looked at employment, housing, education, privatisation, wealth and equality and the climate crisis.
"Housing is the first one that comes to mind. The housing market in Australia is particularly cooked which is not an accident," he said.
"It's about the housing policies since the 1980s from the basic need of somewhere to live to being assets for people. Some own hundreds while others have none." Ballard has one: an apartment with his brother in Melbourne purchased with help from their parents.
"I got the chance to figure out the book in 2020 when the world was collapsing and I was spending lots of time inside so I tried to be productive," he said.
"I did a bunch of interviews for the book, reading, procrastination, I watched Game of Thrones again, got help from the editors, whittled it down and thought 'what matters to people the most'."
He will visit Warrnambool in February as part of a book tour.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
