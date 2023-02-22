Increasing demand in the south-west wool industry has employers in "desperate need" of experienced and qualified professionals.
South West TAFE wool classing teacher Stuart MacPherson said demand was "strong" from sheep farmers and contractors looking to fill the roles as soon as possible.
"There is a lot of demand from contractors and farmers who are constantly looking for good wool classers," he said.
"The demand is quite strong.
"It's very hard to find wool classers, especially those of the right calibre who are performing at the required level.
"There are staff shortages across all facets of the industry, but it's becoming more pronounced with handlers and classers."
Classer-turned-teacher Sherri Symons said she was constantly fielding calls for re-employment amid the widespread skills shortage.
"There is a desperate need for contractors to find good classers," she said.
"I frequently get phone calls asking me to do it but I have to tell them I'm now teaching the next generation of wool classers."
IN OTHER NEWS
Ms Symons herself completed the course at South West TAFE about 15 years ago and said it had provided her with a solid foundation in the industry, even inspiring her to travel across the country in the role.
"It's an amazing industry to work in," she said.
"Once you get into the industry and start wool classing, the number of amazing people you meet along the way is phenomenal and it can lead to a lot of career opportunities, especially for young people."
South West TAFE will deliver a wool classing course in early March at Maroona, near Ararat.
Students should expect to complete it within nine to 18 months, depending on their availability and level of commitment.
Mr MacPherson said the course was a balanced mix of theory and practical work.
"Practical skills are important but classers also need a good theory component as well," he said.
"Wool classing is important because when the wool is sold as being classed by a registered wool classer, it gives the buyer an assurance of quality.
"It can be comfortably achieved in nine months if you have the time and are committed to doing the book work."
South West TAFE is expecting to create a course closer to the south-west in Mortlake and Hamilton later in the year.
A residential course at Glenormiston College, in Glenormiston South, is also being considered by the education provider.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.