A former south-west woman shared the stage at the NFL VIP Party before the Super Bowl with a who's who of internationally renowned performers.
Kristy Sellars, a pole dancer who finished runner-up on America's Got Talent, created two routines for the show, which also featured Jason Derulo, The Black Keys and Bandaloop.
Ms Sellars said it was amazing to perform to a crowd of about 8000.
"I did two performances, both custom made for this NFL party," Ms Sellars said.
"I wanted to create something high energy and exciting knowing they were then going in to watch the game.
"I made one about a treasure hunt in the desert, using the Super Bowl style guide as a reference for the colours and textures."
Ms Sellars said the vibe of the pre-game party was electric.
"It was amazing," she said.
"The Super Bowl is on another whole level and I've never seen people so passionate and excited about an event."
Ms Sellars spent 12 weeks perfecting her routines in the lead-up to the performances.
She is preparing for a busy couple of months, with performances scheduled on the Gold Coast, Venice, France, Hong Kong Darwin and another trip back to the US.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
