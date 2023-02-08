Firefighters attend house blaze near Orford

Fire crews are responding to a blaze at St Helens near Orford.
A CFA spokeswoman said six CFA units from Port Fairy, Koroit, St Helens, Orford, Toolong and Yambuk responded to smoke issuing from a house on Codrington-Orford Road about 10.22am.
"Breathing apparatuses were used on scene," she said.
"Crews discovered the house full of smoke."
She said power and gas companies were called to attend the scene.
Victoria Police and Ambulance Victoria were also called to the scene.
"The incident was deemed under control at 11.04am," she said.
"Crews remain on scene with the power company."
