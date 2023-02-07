Suicide rates on the rise across Victoria, new data reveals

The number of suicides in Victoria increased by nine per cent in 2022, alarming new figures show.
The Coroners Court of Victoria has revealed the state recorded its highest number of annual suicides since 2000, with the monthly number of deaths per month increasing from about 58 per month from January to July to about 65 or more per month from August to December.
The data also revealed there was an 12 per cent increase among females and an eight per cent rise in males.
In the years from 2017-21 there were 32 deaths in the Warrnambool local government area.
In this same period, there were 26 in the Glenelg-Southern Grampians areas and 24 in the Colac-Corangamite areas.
Victorian State Coroner Judge John Cain said it was troubling to see an increase in suicides emerge in the last few months of 2022.
"It is not clear what is driving this increase - especially amongst those 65 and over - but we are monitoring closely to see if this trend continues," he said.
"Access to support is a vital part of suicide prevention. I welcome the improvements that have been made following the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System and the strengthening of supports in Victoria as the recommendations continue to be implemented.
"Suicide is complex and requires a multifaceted approach to minimise harm - sharing court data helps to support this work across government, the prevention sector and the community."
Suicide Prevention Australia chief executive officer Nieves Murray said Tuesday's interest rate rise was concerning.
"Distress does not discriminate - everyday Australians are struggling. Sadly, rates of suicide are rising nationally and data shows record levels of distress across the community. It's clear that we are at a tipping point," Ms Murray said.
"We know that $370 billion worth of mortgages are due to come off fixed rates this year - meaning many households will feel the pinch of increased repayments.
"We're facing a perfect storm. We need urgent government action now to ensure that mental health and suicide prevention supports are available for those who need help.
"We urgently need a multi-million dollar "relief package" to support service and program providers keep up with the millions of calls for help, online searches and sessions. We can't afford to wait any longer.
"People are struggling and need help right now. It's critically important that we are able to provide timely support when and where people need it most."
The latest census data also revealed a higher number of Warrnambool residents experienced mental health illness than in other areas of the state.
It revealed 10.8 per cent of city residents had a mental health condition, which is above the state average of 8.8 per cent.
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool.
