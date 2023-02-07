The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Man who assaulted woman at Gateway Plaza fails to overturn conviction

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man who assaulted woman at plaza fails to overturn conviction

A Hamilton man who assaulted a woman at Warrnambool's Gateway Plaza two years ago has failed to have his conviction overturned on appeal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.