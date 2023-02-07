The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool's Bells Garden Centre under new ownership

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated February 7 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 1:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool's Bells Garden Centre is under new ownership with Adam and Laura Main purchasing the business. They're pictured with children Sadie, 12, Billy, 10, and Poppy, 8. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

After almost 60 years in the one family, Bells Garden Centre is under new ownership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Madeleine McNeil

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.