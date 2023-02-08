The Standard
V/Line fares to be capped at metropolitan Melbourne prices

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated February 8 2023 - 11:38am, first published 11:10am
The state government says reduced rail tickets will be implemented permanently despite claims by Liberal MP Richard Riordan.

The state government has quashed speculation by Member for Polwarth Richard Riordan its reduced V/Line fares were in doubt.

