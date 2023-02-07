The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Warrnambool council paves the way for safer footpaths in city's CBD

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated February 7 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mayor Debbie Arnott and acting CEO David Leahy on Banyan Street where footpath works are under way. Picture by Anthony Brady

About $3 million will be spent to make Warrnambool's CBD footpaths "as safe as they possibly can be" with works kicking off this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.