Violent man admits to offending against former partner

A Corangamite Shire district man who strangled his former partner multiple times will be assessed for a community-based order.
The 44-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, has served about four months in custody on remand.
If found suitable for a correction order, he is expected to be sentenced to 12 months' jail.
He'll then be released on the order, which would address his issues with alcohol.
The 12-month jail sentence would see the man lose his government housing.
The man accepted magistrate John Lesser's sentence indication in Warrnambool County Court on Monday.
The court was told the man and the victim were living together and a family violence intervention order prohibited him from remaining within 200 metres of her while affected by alcohol.
Then on September 27, the victim woke up about 5.30pm and the pair argued about money.
The court heard the man took the woman by the throat multiples times and pushed her into a hallway, against a wall and into a shower screen, which shattered.
He also struck the victim to the head.
The victim managed to get away and call for help.
At the time of the offending the man had consumed alcohol, contravening the intervention order.
The man had already served two stints in jail for violent offending.
In 2017 he was convicted of unlawful assault against a former partner and jailed for 75 days.
Less than a decade earlier he was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to intentionally causing injury and breaching family violence intervention orders.
Magistrate John Lesser said the new offending involved "three or four strangling events in a very short period".
He said there would have been a high level of fear involved with an obvious impact on the victim.
"All those things must be taken into account and his prior history doesn't help him," the magistrate said.
Solicitor Hollie Lyons said her client suffered an acquired brain injury in a serious motor vehicle accident in 2007 and the violent offending started thereafter.
She said the brain injury implicated the way the man regulated his behaviour.
She said her client had also suffered with alcohol abuse since the age of 13 and a community correction order would help to target that issue.
Magistrate John Lesser said the offending would usually lead to a non-parole period in jail but the man clearly had issues that needed to be addressed.
The man will be sentenced on February 13.
If you or someone you know is impacted by family violence, call 1800RESPECT. In an emergency, call triple-0.
You can also call the South West Orange Door for assistance on 1800 271 180.
South-west-based Emma House is open for family violence support on 1800 366 238.
Advice for men can be accessed from No to Violence on 1300 766 491.
