Violent Corangamite district man admits to offending against former partner

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated February 7 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 11:25am
Violent man admits to offending against former partner

A Corangamite Shire district man who strangled his former partner multiple times will be assessed for a community-based order.

