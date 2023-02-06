A man who saved for six years to buy a $6000 e-bike is devastated after it was stolen from a Warrnambool caravan park.
Lexton's Chris Mahon, 67, was staying at Surfside Holiday Park last week.
He is travelling around Australia and is on an aged pension after retiring as a police officer due to an injury two decades ago.
Mr Mahon woke on Friday morning to discover his pride and joy - which was on a bike rack on his caravan - had been stolen.
He was shocked he hadn't heard the thieves in the early hours of the morning - as the bike rack was close to where he sleeps in the caravan.
"I'm surprised I didn't hear anything - the bike rack is about a metre from my head," Mr Mahon said.
He said his mobility was limited due to his injury and riding the e-bike was easier than walking in the towns he stayed in.
Mr Mahon reported the theft and said he hoped it would be handed in.
"Otherwise, I'll probably have to make do without it," he said.
Mr Mahon said he believed security at the city's caravan parks should be ramped up.
"Apparently there are no CCTV cameras that cover caravans parked at the park," Mr Mahon said.
"The only CCTV footage available to police is of the rotunda 30-metres from my van.
"I find this hard to believe in this day and age."
The theft comes after Warrnambool police issued a warning to visitors to the city that there had been a spate of bicycle thefts from caravan parks.
Acting Sergeant Glenn Giles said 15 bicycles had been reported stolen in the space of 18 days.
"There have been a high number of bicycles stolen from caravan parks on Pertobe Road," Acting Sergeant Giles said.
He said most of the stolen bicycles had been left out unsecured overnight.
"We're asking people to secure bikes and valuables around caravans when they're on holidays," Acting Sergeant Giles said.
"This includes fishing rods and other items."
Acting Sergeant Giles said it was disappointing there had been a spate of thefts.
A Warrnambool City Council spokesman confirmed there were some CCTV cameras in council-owned caravan parks.
"CCTV cameras are already installed in common areas including the park entrance/exit, office and camp kitchen," the spokesman said.
"Cameras are a deterrent and may assist police during the investigation of a crime, but to prevent opportunistic theft we encourage campers to secure their property at all times."
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.