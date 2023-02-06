The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Callous thieves steal $6000 e-bike aged pensioner saved for six years to buy from Warrnambool caravan park

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 4:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lexton's Chris Mahon is disappointed his $6000 e-bike was stolen while he was holidaying at Surfside Holiday Park in Warrnambool.

A man who saved for six years to buy a $6000 e-bike is devastated after it was stolen from a Warrnambool caravan park.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.