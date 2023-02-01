The Standard
A 52-year-old homeless man has been charged with four offences, to appear in court Thursday

By Andrew Thomson
Updated February 2 2023 - 8:44am, first published 7:39am
Charges over alleged assault of 76-year-old homeless man at train station

A frightening incident on Tuesday afternoon at the Warrnambool railway station has led to the arrest of a 52-year-old homeless man who has been living in Warrnambool.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

