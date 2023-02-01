Charges over alleged assault of 76-year-old homeless man at train station

A frightening incident on Tuesday afternoon at the Warrnambool railway station has led to the arrest of a 52-year-old homeless man who has been living in Warrnambool.
Warrnambool police Sergeant Tom Morris said an assault-related incident was reported to police which led to the 52-year-old's arrest on Wednesday afternoon.
It's alleged the man struck the victim to the head, a 76-year-old man also of no fixed address.
It's alleged the offender has then thrown the victim to the ground, the victim lost consciousness for a brief time and was then kicked to the ribs and legs while he was still on the ground.
The alleged offender was arrested on Wednesday afternoon, interviewed by uniform police officers and then refused bail.
He was charged with recklessly causing injury, unlawful assault, assault by kicking and damaging a wall inside the police station while in custody.
The man will appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday for a bail/remand hearing.
"Police will allege it was a significant assault," Sergeant Morris said.
