The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Commercial property in Warrnambool CBD to go under hammer

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 24 2023 - 5:35pm, first published January 23 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A commercial property in the heart of Warrnambool will go under the hammer next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.