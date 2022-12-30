The Standard
Warrnambool's historic Vic Hotel to go under the auction hammer

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated December 30 2022 - 5:03pm, first published 3:30pm
The historic Vic Hotel in Warrnambool will be auctioned in February after the sudden passing of businessman Michael Foster who was well known for his humour and generous goodwill.

One of Warrnambool's prominent CBD hotels is expected to fetch up to $4 million when it goes under the auction hammer in February.

