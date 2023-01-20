Rank outsider Fabian's Spirit carries the hopes of his town when he lines up in the $50,000 Camperdown Cup on Saturday.
Trained by veteran Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy and his granddaughter Harriet Place, Fabian's Spirit lines up against eight rivals including horses from powerful Melbourne racing stables in Ciaron Maher-David Eustace, Peter Moody and David Brideoake in the feature race on the nine-event program.
Daffy, who booked Christine Puls for the ride, said it would be an enormous thrill if Fabian's Spirit could win the main race at the popular once-a-year race meeting.
"I would love to win a Camperdown Cup," Daffy told The Standard.
"It would be very special if we could win.
"My granddaughter Harriet and I started a training partnership about six weeks ago.
"It would be a dream come true for my training career if Harriet and I could win the home town cup."
Daffy said the pair had received plenty of support from the locals.
"I ran second with Miles Above a few years ago and that's the best I've been able to do," Daffy said.
"Fabian's Spirit ran third in the race back in 2021. He had no luck on that occasion.
"We're just hoping for a bit of luck on Saturday."
Puls has previously won the Camperdown Cup in 2005 on the David Noonan-trained Stark Touch.
Fabian's Spirit, who has won seven of his 66 starts, is a $51 chance in the early betting markets for the 1600-metre race.
The Camperdown Cup is race eight on a nine-event program and is scheduled to start at 4.36pm.
The first race is due to start at 12.16pm and the last at 5.16pm.
