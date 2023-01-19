The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell to race Prospectus at Moonee Valley meeting

By Tim Auld
January 20 2023
Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell is confident six-year-old Prospectus will be competitive in a 2040-metre race at Moonee Valley on Saturday. Photo by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell has decided to bypass country cups at Great Western and Camperdown with his handy galloper Prospectus in favour of running the six-year-old in a $130,000 race at Moonee Valley on Saturday.

