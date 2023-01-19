Warrnambool trainer Aaron Purcell has decided to bypass country cups at Great Western and Camperdown with his handy galloper Prospectus in favour of running the six-year-old in a $130,000 race at Moonee Valley on Saturday.
The former Chris Waller-trained Prospectus has won his last three starts for Purcell. He will again be ridden by Linda Meech, who won the Koroit Cup on the horse at his last start.
Purcell said Prospectus was thriving on racing and a change in environment.
"We just thought we would have a throw at the stumps with Prospectus," Purcell told The Standard. "We had a look at the Camperdown or Great Western Cups but decided on the Valley race. He deserves a crack at the $130,000 after winning his last three starts.
"Prospectus is a tough horse. He hasn't put a foot wrong in this campaign. He's really thrived in our country environment. He just seems to have really settled down since he's come to Warrnambool."
The multiple Group One-winning trainer said Meech will be instructed to push forward from barrier nine in the 2040-metre race.
"His best racing pattern is to push forward and we'll be doing that," Purcell said. "Linda has a great understanding of Prospectus after being on board for his last win in the Koroit Cup. It's a very good field on Saturday but I'm very confident Prospectus will be very competitive."
Early betting markets rate Prospectus a $17 chance.
Warrnambool trainers Adam Chambers, Tom Dabernig, Lindsey Smith have runners at the Valley.
Chambers saddles up Lady Solly and Glenferrie Girl while Harbin, Sacred Palace, Stripped Back and Corner Pocket are Smith's starters.
Tillitson is Dabernig's runner on the nine-race program.
