Thieves stole $3000 worth of sunglasses from a Port Fairy business overnight on Saturday.
Detective Acting Sergeant Derek Verity, of the Warrnambool Criminal Investigation Unit, said the offender or offenders smashed a window to gain entry to The Passage surf shop.
"They've stolen a selection of Oakley sunglasses - about $3000 worth," Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said.
The owners of the business expressed their disappointment in a sign on the window.
"We're gutted and frustrated that someone actually felt that this is OK," it reads.
"If you saw or heard anything, or see someone selling bulk sunglasses, please let the police know."
Police are also seeking information on a burglary at a house in Timor Street, Warrnambool.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said about $1000 worth of items, including jewellery and speakers, were stolen.
Keys to a Hyundai were also stolen.
Detective Acting Sergeant Verity said the offender drove the car away before dumping it in a nearby street.
Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Warrnambool police on 5560 1333 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
