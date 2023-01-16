The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Police seek information after $3000 smash and grab at south-west business

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated January 16 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The owners of The Passage expressed their disappointment in a sign on the window of the shop.

Thieves stole $3000 worth of sunglasses from a Port Fairy business overnight on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.