A family-owned Warrnambool business which established itself as the largest heavy-vehicle truck repair centre between Geelong and Mount Gambier has been acquired by a national operation.
Warrnambool Truck & Trailer Repairs in the city's west has entered into an agreement to be purchased by CMV Truck & Bus and the move is expected to come into play on February 6.
Founders Anthony and Catherine Convey as well as Phil Noonan, who jointly started the business in 2010, have agreed to remain with it to assist the team with the transition.
It's expected all seven staff currently employed at the repair centre will be rolled over.
Mr Noonan said he was "pleased" with the move, having already worked together for years.
"After 13 years in partnership, 12 of which we have worked alongside CMV Truck & Bus, we are pleased to announce the transition of ownership to the CMV Group," he said.
"We believe the standards and integrity of Warrnambool Truck & Trailer Repairs will continue with the CMV Group as the company upholds values and principles similar to ours.
"Anthony and I, along with Catherine and Tanya and all our current employees, will continue to apply our years of experience, knowledge and business relationships with assisting in the continual growth of Warrnambool Truck & Trailer Repairs."
CMV Truck & Bus is a division of the privately-owned CMV Group which is based in South Australia and employs more than 1700 people.
They are the Victorian franchisee for Volvo Group Australia brands Mack Trucks, UD Trucks and Volvo Trucks and Buses.
IN OTHER NEWS
CMV Group chairman David Simmons said he was equally pleased with the move.
"We look forward to bringing the Warrnambool Truck & Trailer Repairs business and their staff into the CMV Group fold," he said.
"We're committed to maintaining the strong customer service and focus the Warrnambool Truck & Trailer Repairs customers in the region have experienced over the years."
CMV Truck & Bus general manager Miles Crawford praised the founders.
"Anthony and Catherine Convey and Phil and Tanya Noonan have been outstanding business partners over the last 12 years and have continued to grow their operation through a focus on customer service, strong communication and business relationships," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
"We look forward to working with Anthony, Catherine, Phil and Tanya through the transition period and supporting all staff and customers moving forward".
CMV Group managing director Paul Crawford said he was keen to continue the business' strong presence across the district.
"At the CMV Group, we are passionate about supporting the communities within which we operate, and we look forward to maintaining and enhancing the strong presence that Warrnambool Truck & Trailer Repairs has created in Victoria's south-west coast."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.