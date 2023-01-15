The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Increased household spending needs to ease to reduce inflation, experts say

William Huynh
By William Huynh
Updated January 15 2023 - 5:48pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Increased household spending revealed by the Australian Bureau of Statistics needs to ease to reduce inflationary pressures according to financial experts.

Big spending in the past year has come as no surprise to financial experts, but consumers are warned the trend needs slow to ease cost-of-living pressures.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
William Huynh

William Huynh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.