Warrnambool surf lifesaving athlete Alana Johnson is looking to savour her first time competing at the Australian Interstate Championships next week.
The 23-year-old was a last-minute selection in the Victorian open women's ski-paddling team after an athlete pulled out and will race on Monday at Sydney's Maroubra Beach.
"It's pretty exciting, it's an opportunity I haven't had before," Johnson said.
"I'm sort of trying to keep my expectations pretty low but I expect that being part of the team there'll be a real camaraderie there and I expect the level of competition to be quite high. (I'm) really just trying to gain experience and experience something new, as opposed to any big aims or bigger goals."
The talented multi-sport athlete, who represented Australia at the 2019 Canoe Marathon World Championships, has been training hard on the ski as well as the flatwater kayak. She has been racing flatwater kayaks for 13 years and is also preparing for the upcoming Paddle Australia SUP Flatwater Championships in Geelong in April.
This year will be her first year contesting the open age group after transitioning from the under 23 section.
Johnson is tempering her expectations at those championships too as she has just started a time-consuming job as a junior doctor at Box Hill Hospital.
The Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club product finished a five-year medical degree at Monash University in 2022 and during that period was forced to juggle training and study commitments.
"It's pretty surreal (completing my studies). It's still sinking in really," she said.
"It was seasons of being very busy and then holiday time which is when the training ramps up and (during) uni time it takes a bit of a back seat."
Johnson was glowing in praise for the Warrnambool Surf Lifesaving Club and its role in her development. She has been involved in the club for 14 years.
"They're a huge support and a great community of people," she said.
"A lot of good friends there and it's nice to come back from the busyness of Melbourne and come back where I know so many people."
WSLC teenager Mia Cook will also represent Victoria at the interstates on Monday, as will former club member Brayden Casamento.
MORE SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.