Brierly-Christ Church captain Mark Murphy reflects on journey to 200 senior games for the club

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated January 12 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 4:00pm
Brierly-Christ Church great Mark Murphy will play his 200th senior game this weekend when his team plays West Warrnambool.

Brierly-Christ Church star Mark Murphy says he will forever be grateful for the opportunities and lifelong friendships the cricket club has provided him across a storied journey in the game.

