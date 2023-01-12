Brierly-Christ Church star Mark Murphy says he will forever be grateful for the opportunities and lifelong friendships the cricket club has provided him across a storied journey in the game.
The Bulls division one skipper will reach a major milestone on Saturday in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association when he lines up for his 200th senior match against West Warrnambool - almost 20 years after venturing into senior cricket as a fresh-faced and enthusiastic teenager.
He said the milestone was something which had sprung up quickly.
"It feels good. It's probably something you don't think of a lot until you sit down and reflect on where you started," he told The Standard.
"I remember being 12 or 13 starting out playing senior cricket (at Brierly) and when you think that's 18-odd years ago, it's pretty crazy to be honest.
"It's been a great journey all the way through at the club and I've loved every minute of it."
Aside from three seasons at East Warrnambool between 2014-15 and 2016-17, where the all-rounder won one of his three WDCA player of the year awards, the tidy surrounds of Brierly Recreation Reserve have been like a second home to the personal trainer.
His resume is mighty and he will undoubtedly go down as one of the association's modern-day greats when he does hang up the boots after almost 4000 runs and 200 wickets, with a further 143 catches and five stumpings to add on top so far.
Murphy won back-to-back WDCA player of the year awards in 2018-19 and 2019-20 in a period of dominance which yielded almost 1400 runs and 79 wickets across both seasons.
But it's not stats or accolades which interest the humble star, but premierships and being a only a "small" part of the club's success both on and off-field after some tough years.
"The best (memories) are the two premierships - one at senior level, one at junior level. One of the best ones was an under 17 grand final that I played in against Wesley (in 2007-08) where my old man was coaching and we were huge underdogs," he said.
"It was a great year with a great bunch of guys and we came out of nowhere to be honest. Wesley went through the season undefeated. I'll never forget that one. It was so special to be a part of."
He said playing in senior finals and grand finals were his most treasured memories, which included making 101 in a low-scoring Twenty20 premiership victory in 2018-19 and the emotional, drought-breaking division one title during the COVID-ravaged finals series of 2019-20.
"In terms of senior cricket, the couple of years after I came back from East (Warrnambool), we won a T20 final which was one of my proudest achievements I've ever had and it was great to lead the side and then we got the two-day premiership in COVID, that was wonderful," he said.
"Although it probably wasn't the way we would of wanted to win it after the grand final was cancelled, we earned it throughout the year for all our hard work. We had a great win in the semi against West Warrnambool the week prior and deserved it.
"It (the division one premiership) wasn't necessarily about me or the other players but also for the guys that came before me when the club was battling - you looked around the ground and saw all these past players cheering you on.
"Ultimately, you play for them and the club more than you play for yourself."
He said getting the opportunity to play the majority of his senior cricket with older brother Nathan, another champion of the club and association, as well as his dad and cousin was something he'd always hold dear to him.
"It's one of the most special things for me, whether it's been playing with my brother or back when I was younger playing with my old man," he said.
"Looking back now it's one of the fondest memories I've got playing with him, it's something I cherish. Playing with my cousin Shane too, you keep those memories forever.
"They're the people you learn the most from and the people you look up to in life.
"So I've been very grateful to have so many family members to play with along the way."
The 30-year-old remains unsure of what the future holds in terms of his cricket career and admits there is a desire to test himself out at Premier cricket level after winning the Melbourne Renegades' Recruit program last year, which gave him the opportunity to immerse himself within the elite system.
He has played two games for Geelong this season in the lower grades, scoring 43 and 29 - strong indications he is well-equipped to the level. He also made 118 not out for Greenvale in a once-off cameo in a second XI game back in 2018-19.
While he admits he hasn't made his mind up, he says there is a hunger to test himself further.
"I probably haven't thought about it until this year and was happy doing what I was doing at the cricket club," he said.
"After my years with East I was happy to finish where I started (at Brierly) but in the past 12 months with everything that's gone down with the Renegades and playing in the Melbourne comp a little bit it makes me think I've got a bit left in me at that level.
"I'll assess it at the end of the year and make a decision but I won't rush it, however it's crossing my mind. It's something I'm considering but we'll see how it all goes."
