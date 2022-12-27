The annual hole-in-one charity golf competition teed off in Warrnambool on Boxing Day, with competitors lining up for the chance to win a new car.
Rotary Club of Warrnambool East hole-in-one event chairman Mike Toone said each year it raised between $70,000 and $80,000.
"We really get a lot of fantastic support from the sponsors that probably provide us with half that," he said.
"Closest to the pin every day, and/or any holes-in-one every day, go into the final on Australia Day and the closest to the pin that day wins the car.
"The car is guaranteed to be won on the day."
While the Rotary event originally started as a fundraiser for a specific cause about 15 years ago, the money this year will be distributed across a number of different charities and causes.
"Last year the club donated to 34 different local charities throughout the year," Mr Toone said. "So we don't have a specific target, we'd rather spread it around."
Warrnambool pro-golfer Marc Leishman has been the ambassador of the event for the past four years, and Mr Toone said he would probably turn up this year.
"He just likes to sneak in quietly in bare feet and a pair of shorts and have a hit," he said.
"The first year he got involved he came down and opened it for us and on his second hit he shot a hole-in-one. We've got really good golfers and we get those who have a bit of fun, that's what it's about."
The event, next to the skate park on Viaduct Road, operates between 10am and 6pm daily.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
