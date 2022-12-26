A collection of Port Fairy's most historic homes is at the centre of a new exhibition.
The exhibition - Port Fairy 1837 to 1851 - is being held at Mills Cottage in Gipps Street.
Mills Cottage, built in 1841, is considered one of Victoria's oldest surviving dwellings.
Within the rooms of Mills Cottage are displays detailing the history of the Port Fairy buildings that were built between 1837 and 1851. There are 16 buildings included in the exhibition.
An interesting piece of history about these dwellings is they were built in New South Wales.
Port Fairy, or Belfast as it was called at the time, was part of New South Wales, with the Colony of Victoria not coming into being until 1851.
Buildings like Mills Cottage and Motts Cottage are still standing with many of the original features in place, while other buildings on the list have remaining parts that have been re-purposed to fit into a new-look home.
The exhibition has been curated by Brendan O'Toole, who is a member of the Port Fairy branch of the National Trust Victoria.
Fellow branch member Heather Wood said the exhibition should create plenty of interest.
"It will be wonderful for locals and visitors to find out more about the rich history we have here in Port Fairy," Mrs Wood said.
"It is incredible to have so many places of such historical significance in the town."
The exhibition will be open to the public every Saturday during the summer school holidays from 2 to 4pm.
It will continue beyond that every first and third Saturday of the month up until Easter.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.