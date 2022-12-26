It has been a long wait, but a summer favourite has made a comeback.
The Port Fairy Belfast Lions Club Art Show celebrated its official opening on Tuesday. It is the first time since 2019 the event has been held.
Prior to the COVID-19-induced misses, the art show had built a reputation as one of the best of its kind in country Victoria.
Lions Club member Keith Gibson said the quality of work on show this year had picked up from where that high standard left off.
"We are really happy with the art we have got for the show this year," Mr Gibson said.
"It's been a long time between shows but it's great to be back. As well as the paintings, we have our textile art section which adds so much to the show."
Mr Gibson said returning after a long absence had provided its challenges.
He said building momentum for the return of the art show had been hard at first.
"It was funny, after such a break getting back into the swing of organising the show," Mr Gibson said.
"Once we got going we were right. Entries started really slow and we had to do a bit of a ring-around artist groups.
"But once it got going the entries started coming in and we have ended up with about 180 paintings which we are thrilled with."
The art show is on at the Port Fairy Senior Citizens Clubrooms and will run until January 7. Opening hours will be daily 10am-4pm.
