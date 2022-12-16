Warrnambool teenager Mia Cook will soak up the chance to prepare alongside the country's best surf lifesavers when representing Victoria in competition next year.
Cook, 16, was selected in the Victorian surf lifesaving team for both the Interstates and Super Surf Team League at Sydney's Maroubra Beach from January 13 to 16. Cook has represented Victoria in both competitions before.
"I'm rapt to make the team again and look forward to being on the same beach representing Victoria with some of the best surf sports athletes in the country," Cook said.
To be around these athletes and see how they prepare to race will be great.- Mia Cook
The Emmanuel College student will be the designated surf ski paddler for Victoria White in the Super Surf Team League, an open age event, starting January 13.
The three-day event will act as a curtain raiser for round three and four of the Nutra-Grain Series.
Cook will then represent Victoria at Interstates on January 16, with open, under 17 and youth teams also including former Victorians competing for other clubs across the country.
As the designated board paddler in the under 17 team, Cook may also be called up to compete in a range of disciplines.
"To be with some ex-Victorians now competing on the Sunshine Coast and with Gold Coast-based clubs is really exciting," Cook said. "Especially to be around these athletes and see how they prepare to race will be great."
Former Warrnambool Surf Life Saving Club member Brayden Casamento will also represent Victoria in the Interstates competition after strong performances in the Summer of Surf series events and last month's Coolangatta Gold.
Cook enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning two gold medals at the Life Saving Victoria endurance championships in October.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
