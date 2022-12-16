The Standard

Mia Cook earns Victorian team selection for Interstates, Super Surf Team League competitions.

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:08pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Warrnambool Surf Lifesaver Mia Cook will represent Victoria in competition in January. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Warrnambool teenager Mia Cook will soak up the chance to prepare alongside the country's best surf lifesavers when representing Victoria in competition next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.