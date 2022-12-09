The Standard

Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers scratches Kev's Girl from Sandown race

By Tim Auld
Updated December 9 2022 - 11:57am, first published 11:47am
Adam Chambers' Warrnambool stable has enjoyed a fruitful period on the racecourse. Picture by Chris Doheny

IN-form Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers has been forced to scratch his promising filly Kev's Girl from a $130,000 restricted race at Sandown on Saturday after she drew a wide barrier in the 1000-metre contest.

