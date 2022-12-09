IN-form Warrnambool trainer Adam Chambers has been forced to scratch his promising filly Kev's Girl from a $130,000 restricted race at Sandown on Saturday after she drew a wide barrier in the 1000-metre contest.
Chambers has produced six winners from his past 10 runners including Rich Paris, who won her maiden at Warrnambool on Thursday.
"The stable is having a great run," Chambers told The Standard.
"We've got no complaints, we'll take the winners while they're coming because we fully understand the highs and lows of racing.
"I just thought Kev's Girl faced a really tough task from barrier 15. I thought she would be vulnerable over the concluding stages going up the hill in the long straight.
"We'll run her at Moonee Valley next Friday night and her stablemate Glenferrie Girl will also make the trip."
Chambers revealed Rich Paris had turned into a bargain buy for her connections.
"We purchased Rich Paris for $17,000 at the VOBIS Gold Sale. COVID was on everyone's mind at that stage," he said.
"I felt we got a cheap filly and she's proven that point right winning more than $22,000 for her connections from the two starts.
"I've got to give a lot of credit to Luke Williams. He's done a big job trying to mend the bad traits which Rich Paris has had during her short career."
Fellow Warrnambool trainers have strong representation on Sandown's nine-race program.
Symon Wilde, Patrick Ryan, Lindsey Smith, Aaron Purcell, Simon Ryan and Matthew Williams all have runners.
Wilde accepted with Kaituku, Extra Exclusive, Glassey Miss and The Garden, while Smith's runners are No Drama and Austrata. Accountability and Meiner Legacy run for Purcell.
Patrick Ryan accepted with the consistent Anirishman. His brother Simon saddles up Morrissy and Wrote To Arataki is Williams' runner.
