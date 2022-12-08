Portland Coasters coach Ellen Zeunert admits last season's grand-final win against Warrnambool won't count for much in Saturday's rematch at the Arc.
The Coasters defeated the Mermaids 71-49 in the Country Basketball League women's decider earlier this year but both teams have since had a significant turnover of personnel.
"(We) always enjoy playing Warrnambool, they're a great group of girls, a great association. We have a friendly rivalry so love it," Zeunert said.
"That was lovely last season getting up to get the title but (there's) whole different line-ups on both sides this year so we just start afresh."
The Coasters mentor is expecting a tough contest from two similarly-matched sides.
"We've both got a pretty young squad with a few experienced players mixed in there. I think it'll be a really even contest," she said.
Portland sits fourth after seven games while the Mermaids are fifth with two wins but have only played four times.
Zeunert, who will coach Hampden netball team Portland Tigers in 2023, is happy with where her youthful side is at.
"I think we're just building a young core group of players again," she said.
"A lot of our girls are under 18, similar to Warrnambool, so it's just building that core group and developing their skills.
"If we get wins along the way and make it to the finals we'll take it from there.
"As with a lot of young players, it's a bit hit-and-miss some weeks and sometimes all young players they have their off games and things like that.
"It's really pleasing the way they're coming along as individuals and also as a group."
The Mermaids will play two games this weekend, with a home clash against Mount Gambier Lakers on Sunday.
The Lakers are second with five wins from six games this season and defeated the Mermaids narrowly in round six, 48-44.
