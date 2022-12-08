The Standard

Portland Coasters coach Ellen Zeunert expecting tough contest in grand-final rematch versus Warrnambool Mermaids

By Matt Hughes
Updated December 9 2022 - 10:51am, first published 10:00am
Portland Coasters coach Ellen Zeunert is expecting a tough grand-final rematch against Warrnambool Mermaids.

Portland Coasters coach Ellen Zeunert admits last season's grand-final win against Warrnambool won't count for much in Saturday's rematch at the Arc.

