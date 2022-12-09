LIKE father, like son.
Budding racer Chase Van Ginneken will follow his dad Tim's footsteps when he makes his speedway debut at Avalon Raceway on Saturday.
The Allansford and District Primary School student will jump in his quarter-midget car - a vehicle which replicates the sprintcars his dad races but on a smaller scale.
Chase, whose favourite driver is Warrnambool's James McFadden, will be one of 44 children on the race track.
"It will be my first time," Chase, who also races BMX bikes and plays football, said.
Chase, 9, picked the number 44 "because it's dad's number".
Assembling the quarter-midget has been a labour of love for the Van Ginneken duo who have worked on it together.
"He's like 'dad, can I do this?' and I just let him go, it's the only way to learn," Tim said.
Tim said he would be a proud dad on the sidelines.
"I am pumped. I have been involved since I was 12," he said.
"I always said I'd give up when he started racing but I haven't given up yet."
Tim said a training run at McFadden's property during the week gave Chase belief.
"He was just unreal," he said. "He just looked like he'd done it before. I just want him to go out there (on Saturday), get used to the race gear, cars around him and the flags.
"I want him to get used to that so when he steps up, he doesn't have to worry about flags, race gear or trying to get a tear-off (the helmet screen), he'll already be down pat with that.
"It is just for fun now."
Tim has had a cancer battle and is taking a break from racing.
Portland driver Angus Hollis is racing his sprintcar for him.
"He raced for the first time last weekend and he drove unreal," Tim said.
"He looked like a natural at it. I enjoyed watching that go around (the track), just to be involved."
