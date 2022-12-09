The Standard

Merrivale recruit Daniel Hawkins to meet former side Brierly-Christ Church in Warrnambool and District division one clash

By Nick Creely
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:01pm, first published 11:30am
Merrivale recruit Daniel Hawkins is enjoying his first season with the Tigers in the WDCA after switching across from Brierly-Christ Church (insert). Main picture by Anthony Brady

Boom Merrivale recruit Daniel Hawkins is still learning about his own game and how to get the best out of himself and his teammates on the field.

