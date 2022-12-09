Boom Merrivale recruit Daniel Hawkins is still learning about his own game and how to get the best out of himself and his teammates on the field.
However, there's no doubt the 18-year-old has already put together a fine body of work in the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association despite only being in the infancy of his senior career.
He's the association's reigning rising star award winner and is already a proven division one match-winner with either bat or ball.
The seamer and hard-hitting batsman has played two matches for the Tigers so far, proving his worth with a half-century in round seven and wickets in both games since crossing over from Brierly-Christ Church where he featured in more than 100 games at senior and junior level.
He told The Standard he was enjoying his new surroundings at the Tigers and believed he would thrive in the environment moving forward.
"It definitely was a bit different at the start settling into a new club," he said.
"All the boys have been really welcoming, especially playing in the first couple of games and making a few runs, it's good. They really get around you.
"I enjoyed playing country week with Flynn (Wilkinson), Theo (Opperman), Hugh (Fleming) and they're all at the club and especially dropping out of school we don't really see each other often, so I thought I might as well while I'm 18 make the move to Merrivale and see how I go here.
"The club has tried for a few years now to get me over with Flynn and I just like how they get around you a fair bit.
"You drop a catch or whatever and three or four blokes will get around you and make you feel welcome. It's a great atmosphere to be around."
MORE SPORT:
It's a great atmosphere to be around.- Daniel Hawkins
The all-rounder will front up against his old club for the first time on Saturday and admits it's going to be a different feeling with a bit of banter expected after coming through the ranks of the Bulls as one of their most promising players.
He said it was a tough decision to leave the club after almost a decade and wanted nothing but the best for it moving forward.
"It was real tough. I sat down with the old boy (dad) and had a few pretty good chats about it," he said.
"He sort of just said, 'do whatever you think is best', it's hard moving from a club where you've been all your life really and going to a new one.
"It was a good move for me I think."
He said he wanted to play his role for the team and help the Tigers push for division one finals again this season after clinching the minor premiership in 2021-22 before bowing out in the semi-final to North Warrnambool Eels in a final-ball thriller.
"I'll just come in every week and see what happens, really," he said.
"I like to say I'm a batter, but most people say I'm a bowler so whatever really. I open the bowling and try and do my best with the bat where I can. I'll try and get myself in depending on whatever situation I find myself in and do the best I can for the team.
"I reckon we've got a really, really good young team this year so I'm confident we can do it this year (qualify for finals) and go from there."
In other division one matches on Saturday afternoon - the last one-day round before the Christmas break - Northern Raiders host Mortlake, in-form sides Russells Creek and Allansford-Panmure meet at Jetty Flat, Port Fairy hosts Wesley Yambuk, North Warrnambool Eels and Dennington meet, while Nestles and West Warrnambool play at Reid Oval.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.