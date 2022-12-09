Warrnambool Little Athletics centre will be well represented at next year's State Relay Championships in Melbourne.
The centre had nine teams qualify for states at the Western Country Region Relay Carnivals in hot conditions at Stawell on Sunday.
Warrnambool has qualified teams for the under 10 boys 4x100m, under 10 mixed 4x100m, under 10 mixed 4x200m, under 11 girls 4x100m, under 11 girls 4x200m, under 11 girls medley, under 14 girls 4x100m, under 14 girls 4x200m and under 14 girls medley events.
Athletes who run in the qualifying teams at Stawell included Harrison Watson, Lenny Jansz, Vincent Visinoni, Beau Morrson, Miller Rentsch, Chloe Burrows, Miranda Jansz, Zarli Best, Charlotte Staaks, Sophie Burrows, Clare Wade, Amelia Russell and Zamara Wright.
Once they got started, they all started getting into the rhythm of it and really started to enjoy it.- Mark Jansz
Warrnambool Little Athletics coach Mark Jansz said it was a great achievement for the centre to qualify nine teams, with the regional carnival the first time many of its athletes competed in structured relays.
"It was a little bit daunting for the kids when we first got down there," Jansz said. "Especially because we don't have the track (at Brauerander Park) to do all the change over stuff. But once they got started, they all started getting into the rhythm of it and really started to enjoy it.
"It was really successful, fun and everyone did really well."
The state relay championships will be held at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium on February 4, 2023. Jansz said it would be good preparation for the regional track and field carnival later in February.
"The kids will all be pretty excited, it will be a fairly big event," he said.
Warrnambool Little Athletics centre held its final competition night on Friday before Christmas break, with 2023 sessions resuming from February 3.
MORE SPORT
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.