A cold front is expected to sweep across the south-west late this afternoon bringing cooler conditions.
A sheep graziers alert has been issued warning that cold temperatures, showers and fresh south-westerly winds are expected during Wednesday evening and Thursday.
There's also a marine strong wind warning in place for the west coast.
Today across the south-west is expected to be cloudy with a medium chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and early evening. Winds will be west to south-westerly 30 to 45 km/h.
At 7am in Warrnambool it was a mild 9.9 degrees.
Warrnambool is expecting a top of 17 degrees, along with Hamilton, Mortlake, Heywood and Port Fairy, Colac and Ararat will get to 19, Casterton 18 and Portland just 16.
A trough extending from the interior of the continent will move east across northern Victoria today, ahead of an approaching cold front that will cross the south-west in the afternoon and evening.
A vigorous and cool south-westerly air stream will follow, slowly moderating from the west during Thursday and Friday as a high south of the Bight moves towards Tasmania.
On Saturday the high will move east of Tasmania with airflow over Victoria turning warmer northerly.
For the days ahead - Warrnambool will be a cloudy 15 degrees tomorrow with a chance of morning fog, Friday cloudy 17, Saturday a partly cloudy 22 with the chance of a shower and Sunday 22, with showers increasing and between 3-8mm of rain.
