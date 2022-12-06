The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Sam Hickey and Tim McNally play 72 holes of golf raising money for Cancer Council's The Longest Day

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 6 2022 - 1:48pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Hickey and Tim McNally are playing 72 holes of golf to raise money for the Cancer Council's The Longest Day fundraiser. Picture by Anthony Brady

WHEN Sam Hickey and Tim McNally tee off at Port Fairy Golf Club on Monday they will have people diagnosed with cancer in their minds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lillian Altman

Lillian Altman

Journalist

Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.