WHEN Sam Hickey and Tim McNally tee off at Port Fairy Golf Club on Monday they will have people diagnosed with cancer in their minds.
The work colleagues are participating in the Cancer Council's The Longest Day fundraiser on December 12 where participants play 36, 54, or 72 holes of golf in one day.
The pair will tee off between 5.30am and 5.45am working as quick as they can to complete the challenge.
Mr McNally said the pair would tee off at sunrise and wouldn't be using golf buggies so would walk about 35 kilometres throughout the day.
He said he, like everybody else, has been touched by cancer.
"My mum had bowel cancer and went through all the treatment, then my wife had a rare form of appendix cancer, so that's the real close family tie," he said.
"I have an aunt currently very much struggling with lung cancer and a good friend who's also grappling with bowel cancer, so it's very close to home.
"The little bit of pain and suffering we'll go through is nothing compared to what people with cancer have to go through."
IN OTHER NEWS
Cancer is also something close to Mr Hickey's heart.
"The main reason is, my nan had melanoma so she's had a few surgeries," he said.
"On top of that, there's family friends and colleagues that have all been touched in some way.
"It's supposed to be a challenge, thinking back to people who are affected by cancer and putting it into perspective."
Donate to the cause at longestday.org.au/fundraisers/TimSam.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.