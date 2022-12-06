Victoria Police missing persons unit is on Tuesday expected to ramp up its search for missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis in the Framlingham Forest.
In an email to Framlingham Trust advisory board members, trust administrator PricewaterhouseCooper senior manager Tom Girdwood warned about the ongoing search.
He said police would take an anthropologist/geologist/archaeologist with them to assist.
"No digging is anticipated during the initial search," the email said.
"We understand that the police will have a warrant in relation to the search.
"The purpose of this email is to ask for feedback on what further actions the trust should take to respond."
The email said the employee understood in discussions with police that any search where earth may be broken that Aboriginal representatives would be present and police would be accompanied during the initial search.
"You will most likely be aware of some reports in the last day regarding police activity in Framlingham forest. This email is to keep you informed about what we know to date," he said in the email sent last Friday.
"On November 15 two community members (one trust staff member) were in Framlingham Forest and approached two male individuals who were in the forest.
"These two individuals identified themselves as members of Victoria Police. We understand the police drew firearms and both the police and community members left the scene."
The email said a trust employee has since been following up with Victoria Police to try and find out more about the situation and understand why police found it necessary to draw firearms.
The email said that employee was informed by police the two officers in the forest were detectives from Melbourne investigating the possible location of a body, and had not informed local police of their attendance at Framlingham.
Victoria Police media liaison released a statement last Thursday saying Victoria Police missing person squad members had moved to quell community concerns after confirming they were searching for the body of Mr Jarvis in the Framlingham forest.
"Police will be undertaking investigations in the vicinity of Framlingham Forest as part of a missing persons squad investigation," a Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said on Thursday afternoon.
"Local police, along with other specialist resources, will be in the area. Any activities in the area will be in consultation with the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust.
"Further information will be provided once operationally appropriate to do so.
"As this matter is now before the courts, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
The search comes two week after two men were charged with the alleged murder of Mr Jarvis, who went missing in 2006.
The men, Steven Johnson, 70, of Wangoom, and Glenn Fenwick, 59, of Warrnambool, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court in separate hearings were both remanded in custody until April next year.
Earlier last week an Aboriginal elder told The Standard that two undercover police officers had allegedly pulled guns on two Framlingham youths who were in the forest looking for sticks to make traditional weapons.
He also alleged there had been a lack of consultation with Framlingham residents about the search being conducted in the forest.
UPDATED - Tuesday
