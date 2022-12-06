The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Victoria Police members will continue searching for the body of a missing Wangoom man today

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated December 6 2022 - 3:43pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Victoria Police search and rescue heavy vehicle was parked out the front of the Warrnambool police station on Tuesday morning.

Victoria Police missing persons unit is on Tuesday expected to ramp up its search for missing Wangoom man Chris Jarvis in the Framlingham Forest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.