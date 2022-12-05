The owner of a newly-opened bubble tea store has taken steps to retain features of the former fish and chip shop that occupied the premises for almost 60 years.
Bubble Tea Story opened its doors in early November in the former Warrnambool Seafoods fish and chip store, which Helen and George Politis operated for 56 years and re-opened in 2019 with new owners.
Owner Dennis Aquino, who runs the business with wife Richelle and daughter Elliah, said he was aware of the site's historic value and didn't want to make many changes. He has retained the original counter.
Bubble tea is a tea-based drink that originated in Taiwan in the 1980s which is flavoured with sweeteners or syrup. He said it was mainly known for its chewy tapioca balls called boba, or more commonly known in Australia as pearls and bubble tea made a "refreshing drink that makes your mouth want more".
He said Liebig Street was the perfect location and when the premises became available they jumped at the chance.
Mr Aquino said they painted the premises white and had an artist, formerly from Warrnambool, handpaint a home living room scene, complete with a fireplace, book shelves, and art work depicting local destinations, including the breakwater.
"We still get people today that look around amazed at the concept of the store," Mr Aquino said.
He said they'd had a good response since opening and were looking forward to the upcoming tourist summer season.
"We receive lots of feedback about the shop and then the bubble tea itself," he said.
The family, originally from the Philippines, moved to Australia for a better life, and were based at Winchelsea for 14 years before relocating to Warrnambool just over a year ago.
He said the family fell in love with Warrnambool, which he said was one of the "best cities outside Melbourne" on an earlier visit, promising themselves they would live here one day.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.