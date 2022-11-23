PREMIER Speedway is confident a double-header in the new year will be a winner with fans.
The Allansford-based club will host back-to-back meetings on January 1 and 2 after rescheduling the washed out Victorian title.
General manager Michael Parry said the club would host its speedweek event on New Year's Day as planned and would then roll into the state title on the Monday night.
It comes after the Victorian title meeting was lost to rain on November 19.
Parry said the club was rapt to get a quick solution which would allow supporters to plan trips and book accommodation.
He said the club had run back-to-back events on those dates in the past with success.
"It's going to be big and busy," he told The Standard.
"It's a great time of the year, great for Warrnambool, the town is busy so we're really excited.
"We'll have a lot of people in town who will hopefully come out and see us. From a team perspective they will be racing here the night before.
"It is good incentive for them to stay an extra night and compete for the Vic title.
"Being a public holiday on the Monday, hopefully we get great support."
Parry said the double-header might also attract more teams to enter as it justified the travel from across Australia.
"Speedweek on January 1 will bring a good field," he said.
"We're really working with the South Australian tracks as well to get some good numbers so by us tacking that extra meet on the end we should have a very high calibre of cars."
The club's next meeting is Max's Race - named after speedway legend Max Dumesny - and is on Saturday, December 17.
It will be its first of the season after two meetings in November were washed out due to higher than average rainfall across the Western District.
"We have the 50th (South West Conveyancing Grand Annual Sprintcar) Classic (in late January) so it's important to dust all the cobwebs off and get some events back," Parry said of its preparation for the three-night show.
MORE SPORT
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.