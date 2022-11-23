Warrnambool and District Cricket Association director of cricket and chairman of selectors Jason Mungean believes this season's Country Week and Hudson Shield squads have the versatility and depth to be a major threat.
The association has named its 27-player Melbourne Country Week squad for February's carnival and a 13-player squad for the Hudson Shield clash against South West Cricket on December 4 at Camperdown.
Russells Creek playing-coach Cam Williams will captain the WDCA in both tournaments, but won't play Hudson Shield if selected for the Vic Country team.
Association stars such as Chris Bant, Hank Schlaghecke, Matthew Petherick, Ben Threlfall are among those to be selected while former England under 19 and Durham batsman Jack Burnham is locked in.
Mungean told The Standard it had been a difficult process with limited cricket so far this season due to inclement weather but was pleased with the balance of experience and emerging players in the region selected.
"There are few players unavailable such as Tim Ludeman, Jason Perera and Mark Murphy, but we've got a strong squad of 26 or 27 and we wanted to include some younger players and give them some experience," he said. "There's a fair few seasoned players and imports - we've got a strong core group and a few debutants in there too.
"We feel there's some real variety in there too which is good. We'll have a bit of everything. Fingers crossed it all comes together because you just never know what you're coming up against."
Country Week squad:
Cam Williams (Russells Creek, capt); Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure); Ethan Boyd (Allansford-Panmure), Ben Boyd (Allansford-Panmure) Nathan Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church), Xavier Beks (Dennington), Shannon Beks (Dennington), Theo Opperman (Merrivale), Hugh Fleming (Merrivale), Todd Lamont (Mortlake), Lachlan Wareham (Mortlake), Jacob Hetherington (Nestles), Ben Dobson (Nestles), Rob Saker (Nestles) Glenn Williams (Nestles), Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders), Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels), Hank Schlaghecke (North Warrnambool Eels), Kory Howlett (North Warrnambool Eels), James Elford (Russells Creek), Joe Kenna (Russells Creek), Matthew Petherick (Russells Creek), Zavier Mungean (Wesley Yambuk), Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool), Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool), Mitch Lang (Koroit), Murray Staude (Port Fairy)
Hudson Shield team vs South West:
Cam Williams (Russells Creek, capt); Chris Bant (Allansford-Panmure); Ethan Boyd (Allansford-Panmure); Glenn Williams (Nestles); Mitch Lang (Koroit); Jack Burnham (Northern Raiders), Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels); Lachlan Wareham (Mortlake); Ben Threlfall (West Warrnambool); Nathan Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church); Todd Lamont (Mortlake); Xavier Beks (Dennington); Matt Petherick (Russells Creek)
