The Standard

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association names strong representative teams for Country Week, Hudson Shield

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 23 2022 - 5:26pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Raiders star Jack Burnham will represent the association. Picture by Sean McKenna

Warrnambool and District Cricket Association director of cricket and chairman of selectors Jason Mungean believes this season's Country Week and Hudson Shield squads have the versatility and depth to be a major threat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.