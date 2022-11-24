The Standard
Watch

GWV Rebels footballer Mitch Lloyd learning from Koroit teammate Will Couch

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated November 24 2022 - 12:31pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Lloyd would love to play NAB League as a key forward in 2023. Picture by Anthony Brady

MITCH Lloyd knows the importance of having a bag of tricks as a forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.