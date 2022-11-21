The Standard
We've Got You and South West Healthcare launch bereavement room

MM
By Madeleine McNeil
Updated November 21 2022 - 6:11pm, first published 3:30pm
We've Got You Founders Warrnambool's Madeline McConnell and Nirranda East's Kathryn Barkla have been instrumental in the development in a bereavement room at the Warrnambool Base Hospital in partnership with South West Healthcare. Picture by Sean McKenna

Families who experience perinatal or infant loss will be able to spend precious private final moments with their child in a new hospital bereavement room.

Local News

