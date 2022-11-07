Corangamite Shire is set to lose another bank as ANZ announces it will close its Camperdown site next year.
Patrons will be required to travel to 128 Liebig Street, Warrnambool or 108 Murray Street, Colac to access their next closest in-person services when the Manifold Street bank permanently closes its doors at 4pm on April 19.
The account and BSB numbers of existing customers will remain the same.
In a statement, the bank said changing preferences meant customers were increasingly choosing to bank digitally.
The company credited those habitual changes for the branch's closure.
It's the latest development in a growing list of bank exits and reductions across the shire.
The Commonwealth Bank reigned in its hours at its Camperdown branch in July last year, limiting its operations until 1pm.
Cobden's NAB branch closed in April the same year after the branch capped its hours in 2020.
Terang's Commonwealth Bank closed in 2017.
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard.
