ANZ to close Camperdown branch in April 2023

By Jessica Greenan
Updated November 7 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 4:25pm
ANZ will permanently close its Camperdown branch in April 2023 following changes in customer habits.

Corangamite Shire is set to lose another bank as ANZ announces it will close its Camperdown site next year.

