The Standard

Bookaar export and Olympian Penny Smith keeping watchful eye on next wave of sport shooters

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:05pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bookaar export Penny Smith was on hand to lend advice to the up and coming youngsters. Picture by Sean McKenna

Olympic shooter Penny Smith is buoyed by the talent coming through the ranks after witnessing first hand the interest in the sport on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.